BORAT Sequel is Coming to Amazon Prime

A sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" will bow on Amazon Prime Video before the upcoming presidential election.

The title of the film has not been officially confirmed, but it is known to be a direct sequel to "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," which was released in 2006.

The sequel was filmed during the Pandemic.

Cohen's characters include Borat, Bruno, and Ali G. He played Monsieur Thenardier in the 2012 film adaptation of "Les Miserables," and stars in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film "The Trial of the Chicago Seven."

