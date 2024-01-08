BOOKIE Renewed For A Second Season on Max

The Max Original comedy series BOOKIE, from Emmy-nominated creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, starring Sebastian Maniscalco and produced by Warner Bros. Television, has been renewed for a second season. The season one finale debuted on December 21, and the full first season is available to stream on Max.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series quote: "The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we're looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew."

Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, executive producers quote: "We couldn't be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and LET IT RIDE on season two of BOOKIE."

Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group quote: "There's no doubt that Chuck and Nick's BOOKIE won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey. I'm looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max."

From Emmy-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good.

Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man's journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

The series stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, BOOKIE is created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre & Nick Bakay; executive produced by Sebastian Maniscalco, Judi Marmel, and Andy Tennant, who directed multiple episodes.