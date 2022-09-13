BODIES BODIES BODIES to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

A horror-comedy following a group of young friends after a party game turns deadly, Bodies Bodies Bodies arrives on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital) and DVD October 18 from Lionsgate.

Directed by Halina Reijn (Instinct), Bodies Bodies Bodies will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 for Blu-ray (+ DVD + Digital) and $29.96 on DVD. Best Buy will have a 4K (+ Blu-ray + Digital) combo package exclusively with a suggested retail price of $42.99.

When a group of 20-somethings get stuck at a remote family mansion during a hurricane, a party game ends with a dead body on the ground and fingers pointed everywhere.

As they try to find the killer among them, fake friends and real enemies have to learn who to trust - and how to survive - in this fresh and funny Gen-Z meltdown starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary with Director Halina Reijn

Who Wants to Play? Making Bodies Bodies Bodies

Deleted Scenes

Watch the trailer for the film here: