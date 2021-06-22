BOB DYLAN: ODDS AND ENDS Available on Digital & Rental Today

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) today announced the digital release of Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends, a new compilation film featuring rare elements from throughout the artist's career. The film's release highlights a distribution collaboration between the companies for longform content, documentaries, and concert films from some of the most iconic artists in the SME catalog across multiple digital platforms. Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends and five other essential film titles from the Bob Dylan catalog are available for digital download and rental today.

A wide-ranging two-hour film, Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends details some of the most important moments throughout Dylan's career. The film is an eclectic new compilation of rare promotional films, videos and behind-the-scenes footage. The featured titles released will also include four concert films: Bob Dylan: Trouble No More - A Musical Film, The Other Side Of The Mirror: Bob Dylan Live At The Newport Folk Festival 1963-1965, Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration, and Bob Dylan: MTV Unplugged - and additionally, comedy/drama Masked and Anonymous.

With this collaboration, SME engages SPE's global distribution and marketing network to showcase the breadth of Sony Music's extensive premium content offerings.

Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content A&R, Sony Music Entertainment said, " Bob Dylan has one of the most iconic catalogs in music history and we are honored to bring it to life. With Sony Pictures, we are giving fans an exclusive inside look at rare, revealing moments from his career. Because of our collaboration, this sort of creative achievement was made easier by combining the unique talent and resources of our two global companies. That partnership offers all of our artists the ideal platform to tell their stories and reach their fans around the world."