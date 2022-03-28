BILLIONS Sets Season Six DVD Release Date

Starring Golden Globe®and Emmy® Award winner Paul Giamatti ("John Adams") and Golden Globe® nominee Corey Stoll ("House of Cards"), the esteemed SHOWTIME original series BILLIONS: SEASON SIX arrives on DVD on June 14 from SHOWTIME®, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.

The four-disc collection includes two bonus clips, an exclusive featurette, and every episode from the "exhilarating" (NPR) sixth season.

In the latest season of BILLIONS, the dust clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis, "Homeland") gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before.

All the players, from Wags (David Costabile, Lincoln) to Wendy (Maggie Siff, "Mad Men"), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon, "Orange Is the New Black") to Sacker (Condola Rashad, Sex and the City 2), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn, The Green Mile), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute with a new king, new war, and new rules.

The series also stars Kelly AuCoin ("The Americans") and Daniel Breaker ("Girls5eva") and features special guest appearances from Emmy®and Academy Award® nominee Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul"), Emmy® Award nominee Bear Grylls ("You vs. Wild"), Alex Honnold (Free Solo), national champion Coach John Calipari and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe.