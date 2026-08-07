BIG OCEAN to Perform at Caramoor's Rosen House Music Room

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, New York, will present a concert by BIG OCEAN, a K-pop trio composed of artists who are hard of hearing, in the Rosen House Music Room. The performance is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Big Ocean is the world's first K-pop group composed of artists who are hard of hearing, redefining what performance and accessibility can look like on a global stage. Since their debut in 2024, the trio has gained international recognition for seamlessly incorporating Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and visual storytelling into their performances, proving that music can be experienced far beyond sound. Their mission is simple yet powerful: to create a world where music is accessible to everyone.

Through their music, performances, and global outreach, Big Ocean continues to inspire audiences around the world, demonstrating that differences can become strengths and that music has the power to connect people across every language and barrier.

When Big Ocean visited Caramoor this past June, they fell in love with the historic Rosen House and all Caramoor has to offer. They tested out Lucie Rosen's theremin, played the piano, and gave an impromptu private performance on the Music Room stage. They enjoyed the space so much that they are returning to Katonah for this very special evening.

Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. This concert, as well as Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series, will be held in the exquisite Music Room of the historic home – a Mediterranean-style villa from 1939 filled with treasures from around the world. Audiences enjoy performances by some of today's most in-demand artists in the same living room salon setting where the Rosens once entertained their many friends. The estate's gardens and grounds are also open year round to visitors, free of charge, for picnicking and walking daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Event Details

Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 7:30pm

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts | Rosen House Music Room

149 Girdle Ridge Road | Katonah, NY

Tickets on Sale to the Public on August 7 at 10:00am: caramoor.org/event/big-ocean-2026

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Venetian Theater, Friends Field, Spanish Courtyard, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and its youngest listeners.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), the seasonal concessions Bravo Bar, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events.

BIG OCEAN, made up of PJ, Chanyeon, and Jiseok, has been featured by outlets including The New York Times, BBC, ABC News, CNN, and the Associated Press, and has collaborated with United Nations agencies on accessibility and inclusion initiatives. The group visited Caramoor's Rosen House earlier this year and is returning to Katonah for the September concert.

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