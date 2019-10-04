BIG MOUTH Creators Set New Series HUMAN RESOURCES

As just announced at New York Comic-Con, Netflix has ordered Human Resources, a workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from Emmy nominated series Big Mouth.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuskawill serve as creators and executive producers.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett recently signed an overall deal with Netflix under their newly formed animation production company, Brutus Pink. In addition to Big Mouth and Human Resources, Brutus Pink will create a variety of animated projects in both film and television that are adult, funny and emotional.

