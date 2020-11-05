BBC AMERICA to Air Classic James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery This Friday

BBC AMERICA will air three classic films.

BBC AMERICA will air three classic films from the James Bond series starring the late Sean Connery this Friday, November 6th.

Dr. No (1962) - 3:30pm/1:30c

In the film that launched the James Bond saga, Agent 007 (Sean Connery) battles mysterious Dr. No, a scientific genius bent on destroying the U.S. space program. As the countdown to disaster begins, Bond must go to Jamaica, where he encounters beautiful Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress), to confront a megalomaniacal villain in his massive island headquarters.

From Russia with Love (1963) - 6pm/5c

Agent 007 is back in the second installment of the James Bond series, this time battling a secret crime organization known as SPECTRE. Russians Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) and Kronsteen (Vladek Sheybal) are out to snatch a decoding device known as the Lektor, using the ravishing Tatiana (Daniela Bianchi) to lure Bond into helping them. Bond willingly travels to meet Tatiana in Istanbul, where he must rely on his wits to escape with his life in a series of deadly encounters with the enemy.

Goldfinger (1964) - 8:30pm/7:30c

Special Agent 007 comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and now he must outwit and outgun the powerful tycoon to prevent him from cashing in on a devious scheme to raid Fort Knox - and obliterate the world's economy.

Additionally, BBC America will air a James Bond film marathon on Sunday, November 29th featuring Dr. No (1962), From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) starring Roger Moore, GoldenEye (1995) starring Pierce Brosnan, and Casino Royale (2006) starring Daniel Craig.

