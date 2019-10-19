BARNEY is Headed to the Big Screen With Daniel Kaluuya

According to Entertainment Tonight, Barney is headed to the big screen!

Mattel, Valparaiso Pictures and Kaluuya's production company, 59%, announced the film on Friday. Daniel Kaluuya has signed on to the project.

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," Kaluuya said in a press release. "We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time."

Robbie Brenner of Mattel films said that Kaluuya's involvement "will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations."

"The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today's kids," he said.

Read more on ETOnline.com.





