BANFF World Media Festival Announces 'In Conversation With' Channing Dungey, Greg Berlanti, & Kaley Cuoco

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) is proud to announce an exclusive 'In Conversation With' session featuring Channing Dungey, the new Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, Emmy® Award-nominated producer Greg Berlanti and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Kaley Cuoco for an in-depth discussion on the blockbuster comedic thriller The Flight Attendant. The virtual Festival will take place June 14 - July 16, 2021 via an all-new bespoke online platform that will connect the global media industry to ignite new projects and support business development.

Friday, June 18th: A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man - and no idea what happened. That's the beginning of the story of The Flight Attendant, the breakout hit HBO Max/Warner Bros. Television series from executive producer/star Kaley Cuoco and executive producer Greg Berlanti. Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey joins Cuoco and Berlanti for an exclusive conversation about the critically acclaimed, globe-trotting dark comedy which took flight as HBO Max's #1 series during its first season and was nominated for multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, among many others. Dungey, Cuoco and Berlanti will also discuss plans for their next collaboration - a limited series based on the life of Doris Day, to be produced by Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions - and more.

"We're delighted to welcome such a powerhouse lineup to the Festival," said Randy Lennox, Chair of the BANFF Board of Directors. "We're honoured to provide our platform in hosting Channing in her new role with Warner Bros. Her conversation with renowned producer Greg Berlanti and the incredibly talented comedic genius Kaley Cuoco will take off with an in-depth look at the successful new genre-bending series The Flight Attendant, in addition to addressing some of the unique creative and business challenges of making hit content for increasingly sophisticated audiences."

Channing Dungey started her tenure as Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group, one of the entertainment industry's most-respected providers of original programming, in January 2021. In this role, she has creative responsibility for all of the Studio's unrivaled TV production activities, including more than 120 scripted and unscripted series for streaming platforms, cable, and the broadcast networks. Prior to Warner Bros., she was Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, where she shepherded such high-profile series as Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Away, and Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton and the upcoming Inventing Anna. She was also involved in the acquisition of Darren Star's series Emily in Paris. She previously served as president of ABC Entertainment, overseeing all development, programming, marketing, and scheduling operations for ABC primetime and late-night, including the hit drama The Good Doctor.

Emmy®, Golden Globe, Writers Guild (WGA) and Directors Guild Award (DGA)-nominated writer, director and producer Greg Berlanti is the creative force behind some of the most inventive and acclaimed works in film and television. As of April 2021, he is producing nearly 20 television series through his Berlanti Productions, a record for most series produced by one producer at a given time. Berlanti is perhaps best known as the executive producer and creative force behind The CW Network's Arrow-verse of series based on DC characters, including Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois, among others. He is also executive producer of All American, Prodigal Son, Riverdale, Titans, You and many more. He started in television as a staff writer on Dawson's Creek, where he was promoted to showrunner in his second year on the series. In 2018, he directed the critically acclaimed feature Love, Simon, the first theatrical motion picture from a major Hollywood studio to focus on a gay teenage romance.

Kaley Cuoco most recently starred in and executive produced the breakout hit comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, for which she received multiple award nominations. She is best known to television audiences for her role as Penny on THE BIG BANG THEORY - the longest-running multicamera comedy series in television history. Cuoco and her Yes, Norman Productions team are developing ideas for original television projects through its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. In addition to producing The Flight Attendant, Yes, Norman currently produces Warner Bros. Animation's HARLEY QUINN for HBO Max, for which Cuoco voices the role of the title character and serves as an executive producer. Prior to The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco starred in the hit comedy 8 Simple Rules. Cuoco began her acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and modeling. She is involved in several charities including EBMRF, the Humane Society, the Elisabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Animal Avengers and PETA.

With delegates from more than 50 countries, BANFF attracts the world's top creators, producers, showrunners, talent, networks, studios, streamers, press, and media companies. The 2021 edition of the Festival is poised to build on the success of last year's virtual event, with a purpose-built online platform that will connect the global media industry to ignite new projects and support business development.

In addition to its Festival programming and marketplace, BANFF continues to deliver important fellowships and initiatives including The BANFF Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media, supported by the Government of Canada which empowers Canadian women entrepreneurs to launch and grow their own sustainable businesses within the screen-based industries as well as the Netflix-BANFF Diversity of Voices Initiative, a program that jumpstarts and accelerates the careers of up to 100 Black, Indigenous and people of colour producers and creators.

Photo Credit: Nino Mu