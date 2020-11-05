BAM and MIF Co-Produce THE LONG GOODBYE Starring Riz Ahmed

The Long Goodbye: Online Edition will take place Saturday, December 19.

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and Manchester International Festival (MIF) will co-produce The Long Goodbye: Online Edition, a one-off livestream performance by musician, storyteller, actor, and activist Riz Ahmed, on 19 December 2020.

Developed especially for the digital realm and presented in binaural sound, the online performance is a companion piece to the live stage show commissioned by BAM and MIF. The show was slated to make its US premiere during BAM's 2020 spring season and its world premiere in Manchester in March 2020 before COVID-19 led to its postponement until 2021 (exact dates to be announced).

Following his acclaimed recent album, The Long Goodbye, a close-up look at the breakup of a toxic relationship with the country you call home, Ahmed's livestream performance will blend storytelling, music, archive footage, and immersive sound to guide audiences through an emotional landscape.

Unravelling the album tracks, it tells the story of this moment through a personal journey and asks: 'how did we get here?' It is performed by Ahmed and directed by writer, director, and dramaturg Kirsty Housley (Tao of Glass, MIF19), with creative direction from Andrea Gelardin and Sound Design from Gareth Fry.

The online performance of The Long Goodbye will be streamed on Saturday, December 19, 2020 (time TBA). Tickets will go on sale via BAM.org on Tuesday, December 1.

