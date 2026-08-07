Ayra Starr Opens Up on New Album STARRGIRL, Health Scare and Rihanna Dream Collab

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Ayra Starr sat down inside Studio 1A on TODAY to discuss her long-awaited third studio album, 'Starrgirl,' following her solo debut performance in the Citi Concert Series on the TODAY plaza. The singer-songwriter used the appearance to give an update on a recent health issue, explain the significance of the color purple to her artistic identity, and talk about her hopes of one day landing a collaboration with Rihanna.

During the conversation, Starr reflected on how her sound has evolved heading into this new project. Describing the creative freedom she gave herself while making the record, she said, 'I just got to exist in multitudes on this album and I allowed myself to try new things.'

The interview centered largely on the making of 'Starrgirl' and the personal growth Starr says shaped it, from experimenting with new musical directions to opening up about her health. Her comments on purple's meaning to her and her admiration for Rihanna offered additional insight into the influences and aspirations behind the upcoming release.

The appearance followed her live solo performance on the TODAY plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series, giving viewers both a preview of her music and a closer look at the ideas driving her next album.

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