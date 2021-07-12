Award-Winning Producer Jesse Collins Named Showrunner of the 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

ABC and dick clark productions TODAY announced that EmmyÂ®-nominated producer Jesse Collins has been named showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming "2021 American Music Awards" (AMAs), and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce along with dick clark productions. The world's largest fan-voted awards show returns to ABC, live on SUNDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), and will feature global superstars and the hottest genre-spanning performances as it rings in its 49th year.

The AMAs honor artists in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

"MRC has had the pleasure of collaborating with phenomenal artists and producers across various genres and proudly welcomes Jesse Collins as showrunner of the iconic American Music Awards," said MRC Co-CEO Modi Wiczyk. "Jesse and his team bring tremendous creative firepower, expertise that spans multiple genres and formats, and an innovative mindset that makes them our ideal partners to shepherd this show into the future."

"Jesse is a world-class producer who has incredible foresight and experience in the live-event space, and we cannot wait to see how he evolves the AMAs," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "The fans are at the heart of this show, and this year's show promises high-caliber, unforgettable performances we've all come to expect from this spectacular night of music and celebration."

Collins most recently was executive producer of the 2021 Pepsi SUPER BOWL Halftime Show and produced the 93rd OscarsÂ® as well as the GRAMMY AwardsÂ®, for which he serves as co-executive producer. Collins has produced numerous awards shows and events including the BET Awards, UNCF An Evening of StarsÂ®, Black Girls Rock! and Soul TrainÂ® Awards, and such television series and specials as "John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero," "Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices," "Change Together: From THE MARCH on Washington to Today," "Sunday Best," "American Soul," "Rhythm + Flow" and "The New Edition Story." He earned an Emmy nomination for the 61st GRAMMY AWARDS in 2019. He is the founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, a full-service television and film entertainment production company.

The "2021 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and reflect the time period of Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021. AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.

The "2021 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Barry Adelman and Larry Klein are executive producers. For the latest AMA news, exclusive content and more, follow the AMAs on social (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube), online at theamas.com and ABC.com, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.