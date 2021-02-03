Award-Winning Animation MY FAVORITE WAR Available On VOD

Palm Springs International Animation Festival and Annecy award-winner, the Norwegian/Latvian animation MY FAVORITE WAR is now available to stream on Vimeo On Demand.

Based on director's Ilze Burkovska-Jacobsen's childhood memories of creating her own escape route from the totalitarian regime that was Soviet Latvia, MY FAVORITE WAR aims its anti-war and pro-democracy message at a global, adult audience using cut-out animation and documentary elements.

On discovering the remains of a German soldier in her sandbox, the heroine wonders what is buried beneath state propaganda, and sets off on a voyage of discovery.

Living in Norway since the early '90s, Burkovska-Jacobsen, and the team behind MY FAVORITE WAR, won an International Emmy in the Kids: Digital category for her animation series MY BODY BELONGS TO ME (2017).

MY FAVORITE WAR is submitted to the Academy Awards' Animated Feature Film category. As the winner from Annecy's Contrechamp competition, it has also submitted to the Annie Awards organized by the International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood. It was recently awarded Animator of the Year at the Palm Springs International Animation Festival.

Other prizes include the French critics' award in Annecy (France), a Special Distinction Award in Buncheon International Film Festival (Korea), the Grand Prix at the New Chitose Airport Animation Festival (Japan) and Best Animation Director and Best Animated Film in Latvia, which boasts a very strong animation industry dating back five decades. Last year's Contrechamp winner was the Latvian animation feature AWAY.

The film is available to stream in all countries, excluding Belarus, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Serbia, Spain, and the UK.