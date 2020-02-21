Austin Film Society Reveals Honorees for 20th Anniversary Texas Film Awards

Austin Film Society is thrilled to announce more honorees for their 20th annual Texas Film Awards.

Grammy Award-winning musician Erykah Badu, actress Shelley Duvall and Robert Altman's Houston-shot film BREWSTER McCLOUD will be inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame, along with the previously announced Kaitlyn Dever. Parker Posey serves as the Master of Ceremonies and Adrian Quesada as the Music Director.

Spots are limited and going fast. Reserve your tickets today. Proceeds from the event benefit AFS's filmmaker support programs.

Stay tuned for more announcements!





