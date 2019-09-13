Aspen Film to Present Three Panel Discussions for 40th Anniversary Filmfest

As part of its 40th Anniversary Filmfest, Aspen Film is excited to host three panel discussions with local and film industry guests as part of the festival taking place September 23-29, 2019.

40TH ASPEN FILMFEST PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Filmmaker + Panel Discussion "The Magic Beneath Us: Mycelium & Mushrooms"

Tue, Sept 24 | 10:30 AM | Here House (614 East Cooper, Aspen)

Aspen Film + Here House Members FREE | General Admission $10 at the door



FANTASTIC FUNGI is a vivid journey into the mysterious subterranean world of mycelium and its fruit- the mushroom. A story that begins 3.5 billion years ago, fungi makes the soil that supports life, connecting vast systems of roots from plants and trees all over the planet, like an underground Internet. Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others, we experience the power, beauty and complexity of the fungi kingdom. The film is a blueprint for what connects all humanity and the natural world.

There is much to learn from the mycelium network, and FANTASTIC FUNGI is an inspiring place to begin the process of bringing us together as interconnected creators of our world. Delving into the world of mycelium and mushrooms, we discover an organism that feeds, heals, reveals secrets of the universe and could help save the planet...! Please join Aspen Film for an in-depth conversation digging into the wonders of fungi and their effect on world nutrition, brain health, and the wellbeing of the planet.

PANELISTS: Louie Schwartzberg, Eugenia Bone, Barclay Dodge

MODERATOR: Glenda Greenwald

COMMUNITY PARTNERS: Here House, Paradise Bakery

SPONSORED BY: Aspen Brain Institute

FILMMAKER + PANEL DISCUSSION "Cracked Up The Movie: Letting The Light In"

Fri, Sept 27 | 10:30 AM | Here House (614 East Cooper, Aspen)

Aspen Film + Here House Members FREE | General Admission $10 at the door



Understanding the long arm of childhood trauma through ex-tensive scientiﬁc research has become an inspirational movement dedicated to bringing trauma informed care to every community around the globe. Childhood trauma is not a mental illness, but a mental injury, and understanding its biological effects is lifting the stigma and shame and freeing people from believing they were born broken. The good news is that we know how to treat trauma - but ﬁrst we need to understand what it actually is; how it affects the brain and body and where it comes from.

In CRACKED UP, director Michelle Esrick's Award-winning documentary, we witness the impact that childhood trauma can have across a lifetime through the incredibly courageous and personal story of comedian, actor and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE legend Darrell Hammond. Renowned for his impressions of Bill Clinton, Sean Connery and more, Hammond wowed SNL audiences for a record-breaking 14 seasons. Although Hammond performed brilliantly on live TV, behind the scenes he suffered from debilitating flashbacks, self-injury and addictions, symptoms which were misdiagnosed by over 40 doctors as mental illnesses, including: multiple personality disorder, manic depression and schizophrenia. Not until a suicide attempt that brought Hammond together with Dr. Nabil Kotbi, was he properly diagnosed and treated, unleashing the memories his brain had locked away for over 50 years. Esrick, gracefully weaves comedy and tragedy, helping us to understand the biological effects of childhood trauma in a new light. Breaking down barriers of stigma and replacing shame with compassion and hope, Esrick explores what is possible when Science meets the human spirit. CRACKED UP also features SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE creator and producer Lorne Michaels, SNL writer and producer Steve Higgins, Tony Award winning director Christopher Ashley and Dr. Nabil Kotbi, who helped Hammond finally understand that he was not mentally ill

rather was suffering mental injury. Also appearing in CRACKED UP is trauma expert Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, Academy Award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg and Hammond's childhood friend, Larry Laskowski.

Join us for a powerful, honest and enlightening conversation that will lift your spirits, bring you answers, connect us and bring us hope! Award-winning ﬁlmmaker and trauma survivor Esrick will share her personal experience and hope as well as her extensive research with renowned trauma experts. Ms. Esrick will talk with Aspen Hope Center's Michelle Muething and Sandy Iglehart to get to the heart of truly healing trauma.

PANELISTS: Michelle Esrick, Michelle Muething, Joyce Bulifant

MODERATOR: Sandy Iglehart

COMMUNITY PARTNERS: Here House, Paradise Bakery

SPONSORED BY: Aspen Hope Center

FILMMAKER + PANEL DISCUSSION "Changemakers Rising Up: Get Connected, Take Action, Make A Difference"

Sat, Sept 28 | 10:30 AM | Here House (614 East Cooper, Aspen)

Aspen Film + Here House Members FREE | General Admission $10 at the door

WeRiseUP b​rings together some of the most brilliant, accomplished & high-impact leaders of our day to redefine a new model of success and to uplift & empower people to live radically fulfilled, purpose-driven lives. ​WeRiseUP The Movie features key global leaders including His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Amina J. Mohammed (Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and a former Minister of Environment of Nigeria), Blake Mycoskie (Founder and Chief Shoe Giver of TOMS Shoes), Moby (Grammy Musician), John Mackey (CEO, Whole Foods Market), Dwight Howard (NBA All-Star), Luke Nosek (Co-Founder PayPal), along with many others.

WeRiseUP The Movie & Movement had recent launch events at 2019 Sundance Film Festival, 2019 SXSW in Austin, TX, and during the World Economic Forum in Davos. WeRiseUP was also invited by San Diego Unified School Districts, during the San Diego International Film Festival, to participate in school programs which brought WeRiseUP to over 20 high schools in San Diego in order to promote meaningful exploration for students into what their role is in creating the future of humanity.

The Colorado-based team includes Kate Maloney, Ph.D., Creator and Executive Producer of WeRiseUP the Movie, a social-impact founder and entrepreneur with nine successful company exits, and an INC 500 company founder named Top Boulder Entrepreneur by Inc. Magazine. Michael Shaun Conaway, Director, CEO of Storyworks, and Alex Melnyk, Producer, President of Storyworks, founded the Boulder-based creative agency and production company, creating films and branding for leading companies such as NASA, Hewlett Packard, Telus, Microsoft, Gap International, and Nike. The award-winning team also includes Peter Kater, 2018 Grammy Award-winning Composer, and William Gazecki, Academy Award Nominated Editor.

With the world in the midst of a tremendous period of transition, our current success models aren't adequate to support the future that is quickly emerging. ​WeRiseUP The Movie articulates a new model of success in the world. WeRiseUP curates an intimate inquiry to explore what it will take for humanity to create a thriving future. Transitioning between penetrating dialogue and cinematically stunning visuals accompanied by resonating music this film is a radical departure from the expert-driven documentary, into a profound personal journal of inquiry, reflection, and action.

PANELISTS: WeRiseUP creators Kate Maloney, Michael Shaun Conaway, Alex Melnyk, Paul Miller AKA DJ Spooky

COMMUNITY PARTNERS: Here House, Paradise Bakery

Panel discussion tickets are free for Aspen Film and Here House members and general admission is $10 at the door. Festival passes and memberships can be purchased online at aspenfilm.org/aspen-film-membership

40TH ASPEN FILMFEST PANELISTS

Eugenia Bone

Science and Food Writer, Author and Speaker

Eugenia Bone is a critically acclaimed journalist, with an emphasis on nature and food, and former president of the New York Mycological Society. She is a member of the National Association of Science Writers. Her books include Microbia, Mycophilia, THE KITCHEN Ecosystem, At Mesa's Edge, and Well Preserved. Her books have been nominated for a variety of awards, including a Colorado Book Award and James Beard Award, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, THE WALL Street Journal, Saveur, Food & Wine, and Gourmet, among many others. Eugenia has lectured widely, in venues like the Denver Botanical Garden and the New York Pubic Library, and been on radio and in podcasts many times, most recently, Wisconsin Public Radio's "To The Best of Our Knowledge." Visit her at eugeniabonebooks on Facebook, #eugeniagbone, http://www.eugeniabone.com

Joyce Bulifant

TV Actress

Joyce Bulifant's extensive credits on stage and TV have made her a familiar face and popular personality. Most notably, as Marie on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" playing Gavin MacLeod's wife. Also, the film, "Airplane," a Disney Musical, "The Happiest Millionaire" and many appearances on Game Show's especially, "Matchgame." Under contract at Universal, she guest starred with Fred Astaire and on "The Virginia, Destry Rides Again," "Thriller" and many others. Among her many TV credits are staring on Perry Mason, Gunsmoke, My Three Sons, Just Shoot Me and Weird Science. She has performed in many theatres across the United States. Among her writing credits are two one woman shows, "My Life Upon the Wicked Stage" and,"Remembering Helen Hayes with Love" which she has performed in various theatres. Miss Bulifant is the executive vice president of The Dyslexia Foundation; she has served on many boards and founded an Advocacy Center in Colorado for abused children. "My Four Hollywood Husbands," a book written by Miss Bulifant has received excellent reviews from readers across the US and Europe. This has led to many speaking engagements and TV interviews regarding the book and her extensive career. Miss Bulifant's latest films are a spoof of "Taken" called "Tooken" and the soon to released, "I Hate Kids."

Michael Shaun Conaway

Director, WeRiseUP

Michael Shaun Conaway is the Director of WeRiseUP The Movie and CEO at Storyworks, a social impact creative agency. His mission is to liberate greatness in people and organizations to redesign our failing systems and create an anti-fragile, anti-rival world, one that works for all. At Storyworks, he helps companies grow their purpose, proﬁt and impact focusing on their authentic why and their true north story. He has developed major interactive training and leadership development programs for hundreds of thousands of people for companies including Coca Cola, Dollar Shave Club, Owens Corning, Telus and Landmark Education.

Barclay Dodge

Culinary Director of the Cooking School of Aspen

Executive Chef Barclay Dodge has truly dedicated his life to following his passion for cooking, operating and owning restaurants. Beginning his career at the age of seventeen in his hometown of Aspen, Colorado, Chef Dodge worked in local restaurants washing dishes, prepping the kitchen, and bussing tables. After a few years working at the bottom of the culinary food chain, Chef Dodge decided to move to San Francisco to attend the California Culinary Academy. During his time in San Francisco, Chef Dodge worked in some of the city's best restaurants. Hankering to go abroad, he moved to the Mediterranean, traveling throughout France, Italy, Spain, and Morocco. Chef Dodge experienced a variety of cultures, which impacted his cooking and transformed him into an avid traveler. Chef Dodge returned to the States working as a line cook for Charles Dale of Renaissance Restaurant in Aspen, and quickly rose through the ranks to the honored position of Chef de Cuisine. The turning point in Chef Dodge's culinary career is the time he spent in Spain working under the tutelage of Ferran Adria at El Bulli, the acclaimed Michelin three-star restaurant. Dodge spent the next year in Spain, later working at another Michelin two-star restaurant, Can Caig in Barcelona. After learning the intricacies of Catalan cooking, Dodge returned to the States, opening Restaurant Mogador - the culmination of his culinary endeavors abroad. He continued to study abroad in Spain during his off time, balancing time in Spain with time at his restaurant. While running Restaurant Mogador, Dodge cooked at the James Beard House, and won the Distinguished Restaurants of NORTH AMERICA Award (DiRoNA). Chef Dodge went on to work at the Rancho Valencia Restaurant, located in the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in San Diego, California. He since has brought his international culinary skill as Executive Chef to Pacifica Restaurant & Oyster Bar in his HOME TOWN of Aspen, Colorado. Focusing on a core seafood menu has expanded Chef Dodge's repertoire and mastery of seafood cookery. Working closely with the owner and general manager to bring costs back in line, the group greatly turned the restaurant around to a profitable business.

Michelle Esrick

Director, CRACKED UP

Michelle Esrick is an award-winning filmmaker, poet, and social activist. Esrick's directing credits include CRACKED UP, THE WAVY GRAVY MOVIE: SAINT MISBEHAVIN', and the music video LET'S RISE! which CNN dubbed the anthem for THE MARCH for Our Lives Movement in protest of the epidemic of gun violence in America. She is also the Executive Producer of the Netﬂix Original ﬁlm, RAM DASS, GOING HOME, which was short-listed for a 2017 Academy Award®.

Glenda Greenwald

President & Founder, Aspen Brain Institute, Aspen Brain Forum and AspenBrainLab

Greenwald is a Brain Health advocate, a social entrepreneur and innovator in the area of applied Brain Science. Greenwald organized the first Aspen Brain Forum conference in 2010, an annual meeting of International Brain Researchers. In 2019 Aspen Brain Institute began shifting its position from a focus on ﬁghting Brain Disease to becoming a global forum for Brain Health. Greenwald was Founder and Chair Emeritus of the Aspen Center for Integral Health, a national institute convening conferences on integrative and preventive medicine from 2000-2010.

Sandy Iglehart

Board President, Aspen Hope Center

Sandy helped found the Aspen Hope Center in 2010 after losing her daughter Courtenay to suicide. Because of this loss Sandy was determined to try to eradicate the shame and stigma that surrounds mental health issues. Her daughter's spirit continues to inspire her to "Shine A Light" on mental health and honor her memory. Sandy has been the Board President of the Hope Center for 6 years and served as Secretary on the Susan G. Komen Foundation for 11 years.

Kate Maloney

Creator & Producer, WeRiseUP

Kate Maloney, PhD is the Creator & Producer of WeRiseUP The Movie and Movement that features the United Nations and key global leaders. Kate was featured as a top entrepreneur in Inc Magazine and is an INC 500 Company Founder. Over the last decade, Kate has founded over a dozen technology companies primarily in the healthcare sector. She has served as Co-Board Chair with John Mackey (Founder & CEO, Whole Foods Market) to bring together conscious business and thought leaders together in a non-proﬁt context to solve some of the most serious problems facing the planet today.

Alex Melnyk

Producer, WeRiseUP

Alex Melnyk is a Producer of WeRiseUP The Movie and the President of Storyworks, a social impact creative agency helping brands grow purpose, profit and impact. Alex became the co-manager of the international Pop band, The Thompson Twins, at the age of 19. After several years leading the band's marketing, communications, and tour production Alex found her way to the legendary ﬁlm production company, Propaganda Films, where she became an Executive Producer. In the early nineties she made the jump to digital as the VP of Interactive at MCA/Universal.

Paul D. Miller

aka DJ Spooky

Paul D. Miller is a composer, multi-media artist, and writer whose work immerses audiences in a blend of genres, global culture, and environmental and social issues. Miller has collaborated with an array of recording artists, including Metallica, Chuck D, Steve Reich, and Yoko Ono. In 2014, he was named National Geographic Emerging Explorer. He produced PIONEERS OF AFRICAN AMERICAN CINEMA, a collection of the earliest films made by African American directors, released in 2015. Miller's artwork has appeared in the Whitney Biennial, The Venice Biennial for Architecture, the Miami/Art Basel fair, and many other museums and galleries.

Michelle Muething

Executive Director, Aspen Hope Center

Michelle helped create the Hope Center in 2010 and serves as the Executive Director. She received her graduate degree in Clinical Psychology with a subspecialty in neuropsychology from Western Carolina University. She has worked as a crisis clinician in various inner city and rural emergency departments, has conducted psychological evaluations for prison inmates, functioned as Juvenile Coordinator and then Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Center in Beaufort, South Carolina and was part of the administration team as the Corporate Compliance Ofﬁcer at Fairbanks Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Louie Schwartzberg

Director, FANTASTIC FUNGI

Louie Schwartzberg is an award-winning cinematographer, director and producer whose notable career spans more than four decades providing breathtaking imagery using his time-lapse, high-speed and macro cinematography techniques. Louie's theatrical releases include the 3D IMAX ﬁlm MYSTERIES OF THE UNSEEN WORLD with National Geographic, narrated by Forest Whitaker; the theatrical feature, WINGS OF LIFE for Disney nature, narrated by Meryl Streep, and AMERICA'S HEART AND SOUL for Walt Disney Studios. His TED Talks have over 55 million views on YouTube.





