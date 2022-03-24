Apple TV+ Announces Ensemble Cast and Unveils First-Look at BAD SISTERS

Apple TV+ has announced the title and cast, and unveiled a first-look at "Bad Sisters," its highly anticipated 10 episode series from Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan ("Catastrophe," "Shining Vale") which is set to debut later this year.

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, "Bad Sisters" follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, the series will star Anne-Marie Duff ("Suffragette," "The Salisbury Poisonings"), Eva Birthistle ("Brooklyn," "The Last Kingdom"), Sarah Greene ("Frank of Ireland," "Dublin Murders") and Eve Hewson ("Behind her Eyes," "The Luminaries") as the Garvey sisters.

The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang ("Dracula," "The Northman"), Brian Gleeson ("Frank of Ireland," "Peaky Blinders"), Daryl McCormack ("Good Luck to you, Leo Grande," "Peaky Blinders"), Assaad Bouab ("Call My Agent," The Pursuit of Love") and newcomer Saise Quinn ("Monster").

"Bad Sisters" is produced by Merman productions and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series will mark Horgan's first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and her Merman production company.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer & Dave Finkel ("New Girl," "United States of Tara") who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series "Clan," which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin ("Tabula Rasa," "Professor T"). Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol ("Sound of Metal") executive produce for Caviar. In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors.

"Bad Sisters" is part of the expanding line-up of highly anticipated series making their global debut soon on Apple TV+, including "Pachinko," the Korean, Japanese, and English-language drama based on the acclaimed novel by the same name premiering globally on Apple TV+ on March 25; "Slow Horses," the new espionage drama adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron's novels tarring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman premiering on April 1; "Shining Girls," a new metaphysical thriller starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss, and based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel premiering April 29; "Now and Then," the new eight-episode bilingual and multi-layered thriller making its global debut on May 20, and more.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favourite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honoured with more than 200 awards and over 900 nominations in less than two years.