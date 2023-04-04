Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback to Receive Cinemacon Rising Stars of the Year Award

Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback to Receive Cinemacon Rising Stars of the Year Award

The convention will be held April 24-27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will receive this year's CinemaCon® Rising Stars of the Year Award, Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 24-27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Ramos and Fishback will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 27, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

"With a breadth of experience across theater, television and film, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will undoubtedly captivate audiences as they take on their first action-packed franchise film in this summer's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," noted Neuhauser. "We are thrilled to be honoring these two talented individuals with this year's CinemaCon® Rising Stars of the Year Award."

Ramos and Fishback will take the big screen by storm in Paramount Pictures and Skydance's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set to release in theaters on June 9, 2023. In association with Hasbro and New Republic Pictures, the film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson, with Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An as executive producers.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., this latest installment in the blockbuster franchise promises to transport audiences on a thrilling, globetrotting adventure back to the '90s alongside the iconic Autobots, while introducing a brand-new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, to join them as allies in the ongoing battle for Earth.

Grammy®-winning artist, Golden® Globe and Emmy® nominated actor Anthony Ramos is known for inaugurating the dual roles of "John Laurens" and "Philip Hamilton" in the critically acclaimed, TONY® Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. His impressive film and television credits include In the Heights, A Star is Born, Monsters and Men, Godzilla: KING of Monsters, Patti Cake$, Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It and HBO's In Treatment, to name a few.

He will soon appear in the upcoming films Distant (Amblin) and Dumb Money (Sony), and stars in the upcoming Marvel series Iron Heart for Disney+. As a recording artist, Ramos released his debut album in 2019, The Good & The Bad, via Republic Records. The album received extensive critical praise and debuted in the Top 10 on iTunes Pop Albums Chart upon release. In 2021, he released his sophomore album, Love and Lies, which showcased a major evolution for Ramos. He will release new music with Republic Records later this year.

BAFTA and CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS nominated actress Dominique Fishback is currently enrapturing audiences with her transformative performance in the critically acclaimed Amazon limited series Swarm. She was also a producer on the series. Fishback recently starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the Academy Award®-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Fishback has also starred in Netflix's Project Power, Fox 2000's The Hate U Give, and HBO's The Deuce, as well as earning critical acclaim for her breakout role in Night Comes On. Beyond her work as an actress, Fishback is a talented spoken word poet and playwright, and has teamed up with Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx to adapt her one-woman show, Subverted, into a new special.

Photo by Jess Farran



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Musical Series Will Debut on Disney+ in May Photo
THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Musical Series Will Debut on Disney+ in May
'The Muppets Mayhem' stars Lilly Singh ('A Little Late with Lilly Singh') as Nora, Tahj Mowry ('Baby Daddy') as Moog, Saara Chaudry ('The Mysterious Benedict Society') as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, and more. Watch the video teaser for the series now!
Dua Lipa Joins BARBIE Movie Cast Photo
Dua Lipa Joins BARBIE Movie Cast
Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will also star Margot Robie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferreria, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, and more. Check out a first look at Dua Lipa in Barbie here!
Randy Edelman To Score Josh Webber & Tony Mercedes Film ATHENA SAVES CHRISTMAS Ft. Cub Photo
Randy Edelman To Score Josh Webber & Tony Mercedes Film ATHENA SAVES CHRISTMAS Ft. Cuba Gooding Jr.
Iconic, multi-award winning Composer Randy Edelman will be creating the soundtrack for Director Josh Webber's and 2 time Grammy winning publisher, now movie producer Tony Mercedes' new Holiday film, 'Athena Saves Christmas'.

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share