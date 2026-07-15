Anthony Michael Hall Reflects on 50-Year Career and NATION'S DUMBEST on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Anthony Michael Hall stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for a wide-ranging conversation covering five decades in film, his life as a new father, and his unexpected entry into the competition series NATION'S DUMBEST. A clip from the appearance is now posted to the show's YouTube channel.

During the interview, Hall looked back on a career that stretches roughly 50 years and includes roles in films such as VACATION and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS. He also spoke about raising his 3-year-old son, offering a personal counterpoint to the retrospective tone of the conversation. Hall described receiving the call to compete on NATION'S DUMBEST alongside fellow contestants Steve-O and Ice-T, a competition series that brings together a notably varied roster of personalities.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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