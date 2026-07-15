Anthony Michael Hall Reflects on 50-Year Career and NATION'S DUMBEST on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The actor discussed films including Vacation and Edward Scissorhands and how he got the call to join Nation's Dumbest.
Anthony Michael Hall stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for a wide-ranging conversation covering five decades in film, his life as a new father, and his unexpected entry into the competition series NATION'S DUMBEST. A clip from the appearance is now posted to the show's YouTube channel.
During the interview, Hall looked back on a career that stretches roughly 50 years and includes roles in films such as VACATION and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS. He also spoke about raising his 3-year-old son, offering a personal counterpoint to the retrospective tone of the conversation. Hall described receiving the call to compete on NATION'S DUMBEST alongside fellow contestants Steve-O and Ice-T, a competition series that brings together a notably varied roster of personalities.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.