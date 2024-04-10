Anthony Hopkins Will Play Villain King Herod in Upcoming Biblical Thriller MARY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a report from Deadline, Anthony Hopkins has just finished filming his role as KING Herod in the upcoming film based on the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

In the film, described as a "biblical thriller", newcomer Noa Cohen will play the significant role of Mary, as she and her husband Joseph are on the lam in an attempt to protect their baby, Jesus.

The search for the film's Mary was extensive, with scoping happening worldwide. Cohen herself is from Israel, and was raised near where the story takes place. Her previous roles include 2022's Silent Game, My Nephew Bentz, and Infinity.

“At this time of my life, I’m drawn to the challenge of complex scripts. As well, the level of the detail given to this production with extraordinary sets, props and costumes — makes me proud to be a part of this," Hopkins said in a statement.

The film has received investments and consultations with numerous religious figures, including the famous televangelist Joel Osteen, who said: "What drew me to this project was how the script represents a real breakthrough in the telling of Mary’s story. It draws the audience into her incredible journey in becoming one of the most influential women in all of history.”

The film is directed by DJ Caruso (Disturbia) with a script from Timothy Michael Hayes, who wrote the upcoming film Hershey about the popular chocolate company.

Anthony Hopskins is an Oscar-winning actor, who has appeared in numerous films including The Elephant Man, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Father. He next project is in Those About to Die, a series which premieres on Peacock in July.