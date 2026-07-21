Timothy White Visits THE VIEW to Discuss Memoir LIFE THROUGH MY LENS

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Celebrity photographer Timothy White sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to share stories from behind the camera, including his experiences photographing Whoopi Goldberg over the years, as part of a conversation centered on his new memoir, LIFE THROUGH MY LENS.

White has spent roughly four decades photographing major figures across the entertainment industry, building a body of portrait work that documents pop culture through some of its most recognizable faces. In the THE VIEW appearance, he spoke to the personal stories behind those sessions and what prompted him to put his experiences into book form, revealing a side of himself not previously seen in his professional work.

The memoir, LIFE THROUGH MY LENS, draws on White's career spanning four decades of portrait photography, with the Goldberg conversation serving as one of the more personal threads in the discussion. White reflected on what those long-term professional relationships looked like from his perspective as the photographer.

BroadwayWorld previously covered White's appearance on THE VIEW, noting that the conversation centered on the stories behind his images and what prompted him to share a more personal dimension of himself in book form.

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