Anne Rice's MAYFAIR WITCHES New Series Premiere Ever on AMC+

Jan. 13, 2023  

The series premiere of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches dethroned last year's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire to become the #1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+, based on the first five days of viewership on the streaming platform.

This second series in a growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+ also delivered 1.7 million viewers on the company's linear networks in Nielsen live+3 ratings. The linear performance makes Mayfair a top 10 cable drama for the 2022/23 television season in both the adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 demos.

Mayfair also dominated social media on premiere night. It was the #1 most social entertainment show on Sunday night, with hundreds of thousands of interactions, and drove the most social activity of any new cable series premiere in the current 2022/23 television season, due in large part to star Alexandra Daddario's significant social reach.

"What a start to our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with two series that are driving cultural conversation, attracting significant linear viewership and now stand as the top two new series in the history of AMC+," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

"We are grateful for the way fans have responded to these shows and to the creative teams that delivered on the promise of these stories and characters in new and highly engaging ways. Thanks to Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding, Michelle Ashford and the entire cast of Mayfair, led by the remarkable Alexandra Daddario, for delivering an entertaining and highly watchable series and putting firmly in place another key foundational element of this dynamic universe."

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, "Lives of the Mayfair Witches," the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. New episodes appear on AMC at 9 p.m. each Sunday and are available three days early on AMC+.

In addition to Emmy-nominated lead Daddario, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford, Director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich, and is produced by AMC Studios.

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.



