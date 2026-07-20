Anne Hathaway Visits TODAY to Share PRINCESS DIARIES 3 Update

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Anne Hathaway stopped by TODAY for a conversation with Andy Cohen, sharing a notably optimistic update on PRINCESS DIARIES 3. Hathaway told Cohen directly, "We all feel really good that this is going to be the one," signaling renewed confidence in the long-in-development third film in the franchise.

The PRINCESS DIARIES series, based on Meg Cabot's YA book series, launched in 2001 with Hathaway in the lead role. THE FRANCHISE has spent years in various stages of development before gaining clearer momentum in recent years. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PRINCESS DIARIES 3 is moving forward with Adele Lim attached as director, working from a screenplay by Flora Gresson, with Debra Martin Chase producing.

Lim, writer of the Disney animated film RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON, expressed enthusiasm for the project when her attachment was announced, citing the franchise's themes of female power, joy, and mentorship. Hathaway's comments to Cohen on TODAY suggest that enthusiasm has carried through to the broader team working on the film.

Hathaway's update marks one of the more direct public statements of confidence the project has received from its stars, adding weight to the development progress reported last year and giving fans of the original films a clearer sense that a third installment is genuinely on the horizon.

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