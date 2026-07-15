Anne Hathaway Gets Parenting Advice from Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT

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A new clip from LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers features Anne Hathaway in conversation with host Seth Meyers, who offered her lighthearted advice on the prospect of becoming a parent of three. The segment captures a candid, humorous exchange between the two as Hathaway discussed the personal milestone.

Hathaway is currently one of the busier figures in film, with several high-profile projects landing in close succession. She recently starred in MOTHER MARY, David Lowery's psychosexual pop opera for A24, opposite Michaela Coel, which is now available to rent and purchase on digital platforms after its theatrical run. She also reprised her role in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Looking ahead, Hathaway appears in Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY, for which a trailer was released earlier this month, and in VERITY, a psychological thriller opposite Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett set to arrive in theaters in October 2026. She is also executive producing a new ELLA ENCHANTED series in early development at Disney+.

The Late Night appearance offered a rare personal moment amid what has been an unusually packed professional season for Hathaway, whose stage roots include early work at Paper Mill Playhouse before her film career took hold.

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