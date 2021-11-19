Actress Annabella Sciorra ("Blue Bloods") has been cast as the lead in Fresh Kills, the upcoming feature film written and directed by Jennifer Esposito in her feature film directorial debut. Sciorra will star alongside Esposito in the film.

Fresh Kills is a gripping drama that tells the story of the loyal women of an organized crime family that dominated some of the boroughs of New York City in the late 20th century. The Fresh Kills screenplay was written by Esposito, inspired by her own community growing up in Staten Island.

Sciorra will play Christine, the protective older sister of Francine Larusso (to be played by Jennifer Esposito), two women living in a family involved in organized crime. A widow, Christine closed the door on her personal pain a long time ago. She is the strongest of all the women in her family because she accepts who and what her family is, and her place in it.

In a groundbreaking departure from traditional film financing, the Fresh Kills production will be financed by an offering on the Upstream Exchange, which TODAY announced a $3.5 million Initial Public Offering "IPO" of securities[1] by Fresh Kills, Inc. ("Fresh Kills").

Fresh Kills intends to be the first feature film financed and traded by a global group of fan investors via this first-of-its kind IPO on Upstream - the revolutionary Ethereum-powered digital stock exchange powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").

Fresh Kills is the work of actress-turned-filmmaker Jennifer Esposito (Summer of Sam, Crash), a Hollywood veteran and advocate for advancing equality in the film industry. The award-winning actress was motivated to pave a non-traditional financing path to challenge and upend the inequitable systems she has observed and experienced in the entertainment industry. Fresh Kills is being produced by Alexis Varouxakis (Good Time, Pimp) and Christine Crokos (Pimp). Esposito will also serve as a producer and Jason Weinberg as Executive Producer.

Apart from purchasing Fresh Kills' securities, fans in the United States and worldwide can support the Fresh Kills film and movement by purchasing "FRESH NFTs" (nonfungible tokens) which feature exciting opportunities related to the film, as well as images, videos, or content from the film, cast and crew.

Additionally, accredited investors[2]" in the United States may purchase Fresh Kills' securities sold in an offering exempt from the registration requirements set forth in the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering.

