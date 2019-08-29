Andrew Dominik's BLONDE Rounds Out Cast with Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and More

Netflix has rounded out the cast for Andrew Dominik's "Blonde" starring Ana De Armas.

Based on a bestselling novel from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, BLONDE is the boldly reimagined private story of the world's most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 50s and 60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

The film will star Ana de Armas (Blade Runner, Knives Out), Adrien Brody (The Pianist, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Bobby Cannavale (Jumanji, The Irishman), Julianne Nicholson (Monos, I, Tonya), Lily Fisher (General Hospital), Evan Williams (Versailles, Awkward), Xavier Samuel (Love & Friendship, Adore), Caspar Phillipson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Jackie), Toby Huss (Dickinson, Halloween), Sara Paxton (Good Girls, The Front Runner), and David Warshofksy (Lincoln, There Will be Blood).

The film is being produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B; Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson.

Production on Blonde is currently underway in Los Angeles.





