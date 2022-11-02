Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch & More Join THAT'S MY JAM Holiday Special

"That's My Jam" hosted by Jimmy Fallon returns with a special holiday episode featuring "Saturday Night Live" fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, Dec. 5 on NBC.

Ahead of the 2023 premiere of "That's My Jam" Season 2, Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC's hit music and variety series.

The hour-long special holiday episode brings together former "Saturday Night Live" cast members Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer, who compete against fellow late-night alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.

New "That's My Jam" Season 2 games will debut in the holiday special, including festive versions of Turn the Beat Around - the show's musical charades set on two, huge spinning vinyls where guests have to dance out clues for a song name - and More Than a Feeling, the "Jam" take on the popular "Tonight Show" game Can You Feel It.

Plus, with more seasonal surprises in store, the former SNL-er's take on Undercover Covers, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and the Doombox in the holiday-themed episode.

"That's My Jam" is a music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

After a hit first season, MAKING IT NBC's best-ever digital launch for a non-scripted program, "That's My Jam" is coming back for Season 2 with big names, new games, fan favorites and the best band on television.

The first episode of Season 1 is up to a 2.5 in the 18-49 demo and 8.7 million viewers.

The show is licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Formats previously announced the show will be adapted in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Mongolia.

Universal Television Alternative Studio recently wrapped production on a British adaption for the BBC starring comedian Mo Gilligan and a French version of the series for TF1 in France starring presenter Camille Combal.

Photo credit Trae Patton/NBC