Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch & More Join THAT'S MY JAM Holiday Special

Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch & More Join THAT'S MY JAM Holiday Special

The episode will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, Dec. 5 on NBC.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

"That's My Jam" hosted by Jimmy Fallon returns with a special holiday episode featuring "Saturday Night Live" fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, Dec. 5 on NBC.

Ahead of the 2023 premiere of "That's My Jam" Season 2, Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC's hit music and variety series.

The hour-long special holiday episode brings together former "Saturday Night Live" cast members Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer, who compete against fellow late-night alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.

New "That's My Jam" Season 2 games will debut in the holiday special, including festive versions of Turn the Beat Around - the show's musical charades set on two, huge spinning vinyls where guests have to dance out clues for a song name - and More Than a Feeling, the "Jam" take on the popular "Tonight Show" game Can You Feel It.

Plus, with more seasonal surprises in store, the former SNL-er's take on Undercover Covers, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and the Doombox in the holiday-themed episode.

"That's My Jam" is a music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

After a hit first season, MAKING IT NBC's best-ever digital launch for a non-scripted program, "That's My Jam" is coming back for Season 2 with big names, new games, fan favorites and the best band on television.

The first episode of Season 1 is up to a 2.5 in the 18-49 demo and 8.7 million viewers.

The show is licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Formats previously announced the show will be adapted in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Mongolia.

Universal Television Alternative Studio recently wrapped production on a British adaption for the BBC starring comedian Mo Gilligan and a French version of the series for TF1 in France starring presenter Camille Combal.

Photo credit Trae Patton/NBC



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
SLTV Launches Season 5 Of Celebrity Talk Show THE SIMONETTA LANE SHOW Photo
SLTV Launches Season 5 Of Celebrity Talk Show THE SIMONETTA LANE SHOW
Simonetta Lein is an unbelievably talented, hardworking, and beautiful celebrity TV host, fashion influencer, and businesswoman. Simonetta Lein is living proof of the fact that you can succeed at whatever you want if you just close your eyes, make a wish, and strive for it from your heart. After moving to the United States from Italy, she started her career from scratch and garnered immense success.
Discovery ID Celebrates 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER Photo
Discovery ID Celebrates 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER
“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL Photo
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL
Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.  The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime PodcastDiscovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime Podcast
November 1, 2022

“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'
November 1, 2022

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, “Kissing You.” The track “Kissing You” has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album.  Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani’s heart.
RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz RecordingsRUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign. “Pier Light” is a true progression in RUMTUM’s sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022’s “Isles in Indigo” LP.
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANELABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL
November 1, 2022

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.  The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. 
Two Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in DecemberTwo Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in December
November 1, 2022

The episodes will be featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. The episodes will feature a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie-band Superorganism. Check out the episode descriptions now!