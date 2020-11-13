An UNDER WRAPS Remake is Coming to Disney Channel

Beginning production in Vancouver this month.

A talented cast is set for the contemporary comedic remake of the 1997 Halloween classic "Under Wraps," which will begin production in Vancouver this month. "Under Wraps" was the first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie, a blockbuster franchise with more than 100 titles. The re-imagined story follows three 12-year-old friends, Gilbert, Marshall and Amy, as they accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor's basement a few days before Halloween. Daytime Emmy® Award nominee Christian J. Simon ("Sydney to the Max"), Malachi Barton ("Stuck in the Middle"), Sophia Hammons ("The Social Dilemma") and Phil Wright ("Disney Fam Jam") are set to star in the comedy. "Under Wraps" is slated for a 2021 premiere on Disney Channel.

The story unfolds when Gilbert (Simon), Marshall (Barton) and Amy (Hammons) happen upon and awaken a mummy, which they affectionately name Harold (Wright), and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new-but rather "ancient"-friend.

Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel, said, "'Under Wraps' introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies. We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day."

Produced by MarVista Entertainment, "Under Wraps" is directed by Alex Zamm (R.L. Stine's "The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It," "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2") with Todd Y. Murata ("Sightless," "Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.") and Fernando Szew ("Back of the Net," "16 Wishes") as executive producers for MarVista Entertainment. Based on the original movie written by Don Rhymer, the writing team of the remake is Zamm and William Robertson ("Inspector Gadget 2," "Woody Woodpecker").

*COPYRIGHT ©2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Disney Channel. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

View More TV Stories Related Articles