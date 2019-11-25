Amy Seimetz Joins James Comey Miniseries

Deadline reports that actress Amy Seimetz will play Trisha Anderson in CBS Studios' upcoming miniseries based on James Comey's "A Higher Loyalty."

Anderson was the No. 2 lawyer at the FBI's Office of General Counsel amidst the Trump and Clinton investigations.

The cast also includes Jeff Daniels (Comey), Brendan Gleeson (Donald Trump), Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller), Steven Pasquale (Peter Strzok), Oona Chaplin (Lisa Page), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barack Obama), Brian d'Arcy James (Mark Giuliano), Steve Zissis (Jim Baker), Shawn Doyle (Bill Priestap), Jonathan Banks (James Clapper), Richard Thomas (Chuck Rosenberg) and Seann Gallagher (Jim Rybicki).

The series is scheduled to premiere next year.

Seimetz is known for roles in "Upstream Color," "Pet Sematary," "Alien: Covenant," and "Stranger Things."

Read the original story on Deadline.





