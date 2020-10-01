America Voted for 'Favorite Couple' on the Season Two Finale of CBS' LOVE ISLAND

According to Nielsen fast national ratings, the romance reality series scored 2.02 million viewers for last night's finale.

Last night America voted and saw favorite couple Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew take the $100,000 prize as the winners of the second season of LOVE ISLAND. The show, from ITV Entertainment, was filmed at Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell, in Las Vegas, Nev.

According to Nielsen fast national ratings, the romance reality series scored 2.02 million viewers for last night's finale. This season, over 24.4 million unique viewers tuned in; the show grew in viewers and key demos each week; adults 18-34 increased +25% over last season; and social engagement was at a new high - including over 53 million video views across all social platforms.

LOVE ISLAND features a group of single "Islanders" who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up - those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

