Amazon Prime Videos Gives GOLIATH Fourth and Final Season

Amazon Studios announced today "Goliath" will be renewed for a fourth and final season.

"I'm thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride's story. Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast," executive producer Lawrence Trilling said Thursday in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. [Executive producers] Jennifer [Ames], Steve [Turner] and Geyer [Kosinski] have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I've been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew."

The Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Billy Bob Thornton-led show has not yet been given a final return date. Season three recently premiered on Oct. 4.

The show was originally developed by David E. Kelley, who acted as the show's first showrunner. Clyde Phillips went on as showrunner before Trilling took over.

This news was originally covered by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





