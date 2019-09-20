Amazon Prime Video India's THE FAMILY MAN Now Streaming

Following the widespread international success of Amazon Original Series such as Made in Heaven, Mirzapur and the Emmy nominated show Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video India's highly anticipated web-series THE FAMILY Man starring Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh), is now streaming worldwide.

The Family Man, which is India's first spy-thriller to be streamed on a digital platform, chronicles the struggles of a middle-class family man caught between the duties for his nation and his family. THE FAMILY Man focuses on THE JOURNEY of Srikant Tiwari, played by critically claimed actor, festival favourite, and National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee. Srikant is a middle-class man working for a government intelligence agency while trying his hardest to balance his family and professional life. How will 'The Family Man' manage to keep his family happy while doubling up as the nation's undercover hero?

The show marks the digital debut for Manoj Bajpayee who is widely identified as a non-conventional Indian film 'hero' with films and characters that are regular favourites at International film festivals such as Cannes.

The 10-episode series has been directed by Indian-American director duo Raj and DK who have previously helmed path-breaking films like Stree, Go Goa Gone andShor in the City, which have disrupted the film content space in India. The show marks their digital debut on a streaming platform and retains DK & Raj's uniquely traditional and quirky humor, yet transitioned into a serious genre.

The series became the first ever Indian show to be showcased at The Television Critics Association in Los Angeles where the gripping narrative and the performance of the star cast received widespread global acclaim.

In a first of its kind for any Indian show - THE FAMILY Man has been released in over 200 countries and territories, and is available in a number of languages besides Hindi and English including German, Japanese, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish as well as several other Indian languages. Keeping in mind, the element of "global appeal" that the show carries, the makers of the show have also released an English dub version which is a first for an Amazon Prime Video IndianOriginal.

