Amazon Prime Orders Second Season of MODERN LOVE

Amazon Prime Video announced today that it has ordered a second season of the half-hour romantic anthology series Modern Love. Modern Love, which debuted globally on Prime Video on October 18, is inspired by the popular The New York Times column of the same name. The series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the column's most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast. Season two of Modern Love will premiere on Prime Video in 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Amazon Studios today also announced a new overall deal with John Carney (Once, Sing Street), the writer, director and executive producer of Modern Love.

"Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It's a show with so much emotion and warmth - every episode touches the heart in a different way," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We're so excited we'll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love."

"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless," said Carney. "Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It's incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward."

Said Daniel Jones, editor of the "Modern Love" column, The New York Times: "I couldn't be prouder of this show, and the global outpouring of emotion has frankly blown me away. John Carney managed to honor the complexity of the original column while making a series that's beautiful, upbeat and hopeful. I can't wait to get to work on Season 2."

Among the first season stars are Jane Alexander ("The Good Fight"), Sofia Boutella ("Kingsman: The Secret Service"), Gary Carr ("The Deuce," "Downton Abbey"), Olivia Cooke ("Ready Player One"), Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon ("Power"), Emmy Award winner Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. ("The Newsroom"), Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia ("Ocean's Eleven"), Emmy Award winner Julia Garner ("Ozark"), Brandon Kyle Goodman ("Plus One"), Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway ("Ocean's Eight"), Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener ("Get Out"), Caitlin McGee ("Bluff City Law"), Cristin Milioti ("Black Mirror"), Academy Award nominee Dev Patel ("Lion"), Laurentiu Possa ("Killing Eve"), James Saito ("Always Be My Maybe"), Andrew Scott ("Fleabag"), Emmy Award nominee John Slattery ("Mad Men") and Shea Whigham ("Homecoming").

Carney, Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman are executive producers of Season Two of Modern Love. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times also serve as executive producers and Daniel Jones serves as consulting producer. Modern Love is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.

Prime members can stream season one of Modern Love exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at www.amazon.com/modernlove. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The series is a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.





