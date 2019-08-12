Alyssa Milano Launches #2020Fund

Alyssa Milano is not endorsing a candidate and fundraising for them. She is announcing a whole new way to support elections-from the ground up. Trump won the presidency with just 77k votes in three states-Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Alyssa has started the 2020 Fund to fundraise for grassroots organizations in those three states who will be working around the clock to get out the vote. The site for information on the programs and donations is alyssa2020.org.



She has partnered with Movement Voter Project to raise money for some of the best local grassroots organizations in each state. The organizations are Detroit Action, Michigan Liberation and Mothering Justice Action Fund in Michigan; 215 People's Alliance, Pennsylvania Stands Up and Pennsylvania Student Power Network in Pennsylvania; and Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), Leaders Igniting Transformation Action Fund (LIT AF) and Voces de la Frontera Action, Inc. in Wisconsin. These organizations empower youth, immigrants, women, people of color, and communities facing the worst of Republicans' horrible policies. They fight tirelessly on the issues and increase voter turnout.



The Movement Voter Project has pledged to match the money raised - up to one million dollars - to hire staff, support volunteers, canvass neighborhoods, and dramatically expand in advance of the 2020 elections.



Milano hosts the podcast, Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry, which tackles social, political and cultural issues from the perspective of unapologetic guests while highlighting activists doing amazing things and grassroots efforts throughout the country.



This fall, Scholastic will publish Milano's book, Hope: Project Middle School, which she co-authored with Debbie Rigaud. The first in a series, the book focuses on 11-year-old "Hope," a kind, enthusiastic and ambitious girl who one-day will change the world, but right now, is starting with her Middle School.



Milano has been in the spotlight for most of her life. She currently stars in "Insatiable" as "Coralee," the social climbing wife of a disgraced lawyer/beauty pageant coach for Netflix. Season 2 will stream this fall. Prior to that, she was seen in Netflix' hit series, "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later." She starred on the hit series "Charmed" for nine years. The show's international appeal has brought it to more than 100 territories around the world. She also starred on "Melrose Place," began her career on ABC's "Who's the Boss," and starred in the ABC series, "Mistresses." Additionally, she has appeared in over 20 films.



Throughout her nearly 40-year career, Milano has used her platform to advance causes that matter deeply to her. As a teenager, she helped to destigmatize and reduce the irrational fears surrounding HIV/AIDS by kissing Ryan White on national television. Her advancement of #MeToo sparked a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault and she has been involved in TimesUp since its inception. She recently joined the ERA Coalition's Advisory Council. She is also the ACLU's Ambassador for Reproductive Rights. In the wake of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, Alyssa became one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition dedicated to combatting the NRA money in political campaigns so that common sense gun reform can be enacted. For 15 years, she has been a UNICEF National Ambassador. In 2016, she received their Spirit of Compassion Award for her dedication to their mission of advocating for the protection of children's rights, helping meet their basic needs and expanding their opportunities to reach their full potential. She has lobbied members of congress for greater rights for immigrants as well as education reform and has been on the forefront of efforts to protect health coverage for all Americans. She continues to use her voice and platform to advocate for social justice, fairness and equality.



Movement Voter Project (movement.vote) is a progressive donor advising platform that has helped thousands of donors - big and small - to drive millions of dollars to more than 350 local organizations in 42 states since 2016. MVP supports the best local community-based organizations with a focus on youth and communities of color. MVP supports organizations that both turn out unlikely voters and organize communities to work on issues - from policy to the streets.





