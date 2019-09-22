Allen Leech Explains Why Rose Was Left Out of the DOWNTON ABBEY Film

Fans are wondering why one character did not make an appearance in the DOWNTON ABBEY film. Where was Rose?

The character, played by Lily James, was last seen in the 2015 series finale, and didn't return for the Crawley family reunion in the film, according to TV Line.

Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson in the series and film, recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where he finally shed some light on why Rose didn't make the cut.

"Lily wanted to make a cameo, but [series creator Julian Fellowes] was like, 'There's not enough room,'" Leech said. "It would be a bit weird if she [randomly showed up] and was like, 'Hi, I hear THE ROYALS are here!'"

"Maybe [she could do it] if there's another one," he said later. "We could visit her in New York!"

The worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, has officially become a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast.

Downton Abbey opened nationwide on September 20, 2019.





