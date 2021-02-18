All-New Episode Of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Premieres February 23

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL returns for an all-new episode on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

Segments include:

Hiring Practices. Over the last four NFL off-seasons, three Black coaching candidates have filled 27 head coaching vacancies. Bryant Gumbel explores the hiring practices of teams across the NFL. Producer: Nick Dolin.

Playing On. Despite the shutdown of almost all group gatherings amid the pandemic, many high school and youth travel team sports continue to play on. Correspondent David Scott examines whether practices, games, and travel-related activities associated with youth sports have contributed to the spread of the virus. Producer: Josh Fine.

The Iceman. Better known as "The Iceman," Wim Hof loves the cold perhaps more than anyone else on the planet. After his wife died by suicide, Hof found an unconventional outlet for his grief: he pioneered a cold-water immersion and breathing technique that he says has enabled him to climb the world's biggest mountains in just a pair of shorts, run a marathon in the desert without water, and stay submerged in ice for hours on end. Correspondent Jon Frankel meets with Hof to witness his abilities firsthand. Producer: Jordan Kronick.

Chess Renaissance. Driven by a boom in online play, the emergence of internet chess celebrities, and the premiere of Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit," the popularity of chess grew exponentially amidst the pandemic and thrust the game into the pop-culture mainstream for the first time in decades. To discuss the phenomenon, correspondent Soledad O'Brien revisits with chess revolutionary Rex Sinquefield, who grew from orphan boy into a billionaire, and built a chess empire in his hometown of St. Louis. Producer: Evan Burgos.

The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.