Alina Robert to Star in THE ROAR OF THE BUTTERFLIES on Star+

Multi-talented cuban actress Alina Robert has been cast in a new lead supporting role in the upcoming drama series The Roar of the Butterflies, portraying one of the three legendary Dominican activist Mirabal sisters, Patria Mirabal. This will be one of the first exclusive series acquired by Star+, the new Latin America streaming services, part of The Walt Disney Company Latin America. Star+ will offer the highest quality general entertainment and sports content for adults and will be available in Latin America beginning August 31st.

Filming of The Roar of the Butterflies has commenced in Colombia. The series is based on the tragic true story of the inspiring Dominican Republic Mirabal sisters, Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa, who opposed what is known as the 'terror regime' of infamous dictator Rafael Trujillo who controlled the country for over 30 years. The series narrates how from 1930 until the day of his assasination in 1961, Trujillo aka "El Chivo'', turned life in this caribbean country into a tragic opera starring a monster that would not consider another opinion but his own, let alone a 'no', especially coming from a woman. During his reign of terror he orchestrated assassinations at the highest levels of power, constantly allowed abuse and violence against all genders and had absolute control over entertainment, sports and the media in order to keep control of the country and its people. Trujillo was one of the most grotesque tyrants known to the world in the 20th century. Only a few courageous individuals such as the Mirabal Sisters, known as 'The Butterflies', risked their lives to stand against Trujillo. The series will also include the important storyline of the 'The Butterflies' fourth sister Dede Mirabal who carried on their legacy after their death.

Alina Robert will play the eldest of the four sisters Patria Mirabal, a protective, loyal, loving mother of 3 young children that decided to unite with her sisters and other political dissidents in their mission to overthrow Trujillo. This is a FULL CIRCLE moment for Robert who knows the Mirabal Sisters' story very well. In 2018 she played heroine Minerva Mirabal in the Washington D.C. Gala Hispanic Theater's critically acclaimed production In the Time of the Butterflies, a performance that won her a Washington D.C. BroadwayWorld Award for Best Actress in Play.

"More than joy, it's an honor. The Mirabal Sisters are very emblematic women not only in the history of their country but in all of Latin America. These inspiring sisters instill in me their integrity, values and courage. I am extremely thankful for this opportunity. " - shares Alina Robert.

Alina has forged an impressive and dedicated career as an actress and television host following her participation on Univision's hit show Nuestra Belleza Latina. Her work in theater is well recognized in her hometown of Miami, FL. Her television credits include roles in JENNI RIVERA: MARIPOSA DE BARRIO (Netflix) and Betty en NY (Telemundo). In film she starred in the lead role of Natalie in the romantic drama Making Love Great Again (2018), available on HBO. She will soon be seen in the historical film, Plantados (winner of the the Audience Award at the Miami Film Festival 2021) and the upcoming independent film, El Caballo based on true events that narrate how the people of Cuba continue to survive the communist regime through smuggling and the black market, both from writer/director Lilo Vilaplana. El Caballo will premiere in theaters September 4th, 2021.

The Roar of the Butterflies will touch upon subjects such as women empowerment and gender violence and boasts of the highest quality production standards. Along with Robert the international cast includes Dominican actress Sandy Hernandez, Cuban actor Luis Alberto Garcia and Spanish actress Susana Abaitua.