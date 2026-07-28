Alice And Danny Reunite In New FURIOUS Clip From Hulu

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Hulu posted a new clip from FURIOUS centered on the reunion between Alice and Danny, offering fans a fresh look at the thriller's central relationships as the series continues its run on the platform. The footage, shared to Hulu's YouTube channel, gives no dialogue breakdown beyond the reunion moment itself, but signals a turning point in the characters' storyline.

FURIOUS stars Emmy Rossum as an FBI agent hunting a female serial killer, with Lola Petticrew also starring in the series. Rossum has spoken publicly about the project on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, discussing her character's pursuit of justice and how that pursuit becomes increasingly blurred with vengeance over the course of the show. Series creator Elizabeth Meriwether has also appeared alongside the cast to introduce the show's premise to audiences.

The series follows THE AGENT as she closes in on her target, with the tension between the two women framed as the show's core dynamic. The new clip's focus on Alice and Danny's reunion suggests the show continues to develop its supporting relationships alongside that central chase.

FURIOUS is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. For more on the series' premise and its lead performances, Rossum previously discussed her role in an interview with Good Morning America.

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