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Alex Moffat stopped by TODAY's Studio 1A to discuss his new rom-com LOVE ON TAP, touching on the quirks of production, his co-star dynamic, and a self-proclaimed talent for bringing Emmy luck. The conversation covered the lighter side of filmmaking alongside a few personal notes about the project.

Moffat is a six-season Saturday Night Live veteran best known for his impersonations of Joe Biden, Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Anderson Cooper, as well as his recurring Weekend Update character Guy Who Just Bought A Boat. His stage credits include Broadway's THE COTTAGE and the off-Broadway musical THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE, where he played Keith at the Orpheum Theatre in 2024.

During the TODAY interview, Moffat described the difficulties of working with an alpaca on the set of LOVE ON TAP and spoke about the experience of filming alongside his wife, Caroline Kingsley. On the subject of Emmy Awards fortune, he was characteristically self-deprecating: "You can't argue with the facts," he joked, leaning into his reputation as a good luck charm for the ceremony.

Moffat is also scheduled to perform stand-up at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver on July 10 and 11, continuing an active run of live comedy appearances alongside his film and television work.

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