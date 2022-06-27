Adult Swim Shares THREE BUSY DEBRAS Soundtrack

Featuring original music from the live-action Adult Swim comedy, THREE BUSY DEBRAS (The Original Television Soundtrack) is available TODAY to stream or purchase digitally.

The first-ever soundtrack from the series, THREE BUSY DEBRAS (The Original Television Soundtrack) includes three original songs from the second season: Je M'appelle the Mall with vocals from Mitra Jouhari, Forest Song with vocals from Alyssa Stonoha and Mitra Jouhari, and Bitch Parade with vocals from Carol Swarbrick.

Three Busy Debras (The Original Television Soundtrack) was produced and composed by Joshua Moshier and Steve Pardo, with contributions from Jouhari on Je M'appelle the Mall and Bitch Parade, and Stonoha on Forest Song.

Three Busy Debras follows three very busy women who are all named Debra. They live in the affluent suburb of Lemoncurd and do lots of interesting activities, which keep them very busy.

Three Busy Debras is created by and stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha, who serve as executive producers alongside Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions. Produced by Alive and Kicking, Inc.

All episodes of Adult Swim's THREE BUSY DEBRAS are available now on HBO Max.

Watch a new music video from the soundtrack here:

Listen to the new soundtrack here: