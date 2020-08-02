Actor and Singer Wilford Brimley Dies at Age 85

Brimely appeared in films as television, and was a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Wilford Brimley has died at age 85.

Brimley was known for his roles in films such as Cocoon and The Natural, as well as Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins and The Firm, which he starred opposite Tom Cruise.

He was also known for being a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association, appearing in many of their commercials. He also appeared in many Quaker Oats commercials.

Brimley got his start as an extra for Western films, and then went on to become a character actor in films such as The China Syndrome (1979), The Thing (1982), and The Natural (1984).

In addition to his acting work, Brimley was also a singer. He released an album in 2004, titled This Time, The Dream's On Me. The album featured a selection of jazz standards. Brimley is also a harmonica player, and played on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH CRAIG FERGUSON in 2011.

Brimley won a Golden Boot Award in 2005. He was nominated for a CableACE Award in 1987, as well as a Maverick Movie Award in 2013.

