Actor Kalinga Sasi has passed away after battling liver-related ailments. He was 59.

Kalinga Sasi, whose real name was V Chandrakumar, made his debut in Malayalam cinema in 1998 in the movie Thakarachenda.

He acted in more than 200 films.

Before turning to film, Sasi acted in a number of of various theatre groups. He had made his stage debut in a play produced by his uncle Vikraman Nair for the Kozhikode-based theatre company Stage India.

He acted in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (2009), Pranchiyettan & the Saint (2010), Indian Rupee (2011), Adaminte Makan Abu (2011, in Amen (2013) and more.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You