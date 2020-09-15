Aaron Dalla Villa Stars In Comedy Web Series TUCCI AND JONES

The "Tucci and Jones" comedy web series will release through YouTube on September 15, 2020.

Virginian born New Yorker, Aaron Dalla Villa ("Pledge," "Trick") is starring in Blackwolves Productions' "Tucci and Jones." He plays a struggling rapper named Tucci Baddaduci, who teams up with his low key neighbor to fight back against a scathing diss track. The "Tucci and Jones" comedy web series will release through Youtube on September 15, 2020.

Aaron can be seen in the role of Kyle in the horror anthology "Immortal," starring Tony Todd, which was just released on September 1, 2020. He will also have a starring role as Nolan in the upcoming feature film "Alpha Rift" (starring Lance Henricksen). And he'll also have a supporting lead role in the feature film "All Those Small Things" (starring James Faulkner) in as Dennis, aka Tiny Hammer; he also wrote some music for the film. Aaron is most known for his lead role in the horror film "Pledge" (distributed by IFC Midnight) and as Smooth Johnny in the horror film "Trick."

"Tucci and Jones" was initially created by collective member Aaron Dalla Villa and co-founder Logan Riley Bruner with producing by co-founder Jacob Wade. The comedy web series stars Aaron Dalla Villa as Tucci Badaducci and Logan Riley Bruner as Jones Riley Jones, with guest appearances by collective members: Jeremy Vance Suarez, Jacob Wade, Soren Alf Correia, and Michael Angel Jorge.

The "Tucci and Jones" Season One Trailer can be found below!

Aaron Dalla Villa has also been making waves in the music industry with the release of his new releases of "Conspiracy" (directly inspired by Eminem) and "Demon Killer" (inspired by Kanye West, MF Doom, and Nas). The songs have over 110k combined streams and are presently available on all digital music outlets.

Aaron Dalla Villa is represented by manager Tarri Markel of Cohen Entertainment and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and brand management.

Photo credit: Jose Luis Iza

