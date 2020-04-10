AVENGERS: ENDGAME Deleted Scene Reveals Alternate Ending for Black Widow

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Deleted Scene Reveals Alternate Ending for Black Widow

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, "Avengers: Endgame."

A newly revealed cut scene from the film reveals an alternate ending for one of the franchise's most beloved characters, Scarlett Johannsen's Black Widow.

In the original film. the character sacrifices herself to give Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye an opportunity to retrieve the soul stone. IN THE CUT scene, Johannsen's character is not only in battle with Hawkeye to sacrifice herself, but to preserve both of their lives before the all-powerful villain, Thanos, can kill them.

See the cut scene here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author Movies News Desk



  • Two-Time Oscar Winning Engineer Jim Houston Has Passed Away
  • Netflix Developing Live-Action DRAGON'S LAIR Film
  • Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand MACBETH On Hiatus
  • Meghan Markle to Narrate ELEPHANTS Documentary for Disney+
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Andy Garcia and More in REDEMPTION DAY
  • Indican Pictures Brings Vampire Thriller BLOOD WIDOW To Horror Fans This February 4