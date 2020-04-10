AVENGERS: ENDGAME Deleted Scene Reveals Alternate Ending for Black Widow

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, "Avengers: Endgame."

A newly revealed cut scene from the film reveals an alternate ending for one of the franchise's most beloved characters, Scarlett Johannsen's Black Widow.

In the original film. the character sacrifices herself to give Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye an opportunity to retrieve the soul stone. IN THE CUT scene, Johannsen's character is not only in battle with Hawkeye to sacrifice herself, but to preserve both of their lives before the all-powerful villain, Thanos, can kill them.

See the cut scene here:

natasha's alternate death scene from avengers: endgame. i'm in tears. ?pic.twitter.com/fy2Bw6XxsR - romanoff (@goshromanoff) April 9, 2020





