AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Infinity Vision Tickets to Go on Sale via Fandango

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Fandango has put Infinity Vision tickets for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY on sale, with the Marvel Studios film set to open in theaters on December 18. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket through Fandango between July 20 and November 9, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the film's world premiere in Los Angeles. Fandango is also offering an Infinity Vision Launch Bundle, which includes one Infinity Vision ticket, two mystery collectibles described as to-be-revealed at a later date, and one sweepstakes entry, available while supplies last. Ticket buyers selecting seats for Infinity Vision screenings will also encounter a custom AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY seat map on the platform.

Infinity Vision tickets for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY are available on Fandango.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY has drawn significant attention for its cast, which includes a number of stage veterans. BroadwayWorld previously reported on which cast members have appeared on Broadway and the West End, among them Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, who were also featured in a teaser trailer released earlier this year in which the two reprise their roles as Magneto and Professor X.

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