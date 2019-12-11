ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Season 24 Premieres January 6

From an instantly-recognizable Pop culture prop to a never-before-seen knockout reaction, PBS's most-watched ongoing series continues to deliver surprises every week! Kicking off January 6 at 8/7C PM, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits five distinctive locations across the country to discover an all-new season of fascinating finds and the sublime stories that accompany them.

The 17-time Emmy® Award-nominated series will bring viewers along on its visits to a vibrant botanical garden in the desert, a living history celebration of our pioneer past, and more in the three one-hour episodes produced at each venue.

"This new season includes some of my favorite ROADSHOW moments in recent memory," says ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. "Just when I think I've seen it all, the guests, objects, and stories we capture amaze me all over again. And if I am surprised, I think it's a safe bet you will be too!"

A selection of surprises from the 25-episode season include:

In Winterthur, Delaware, ROADSHOW visits the state for the first time with a stop at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library for a heartwarming appraisal of a 1923 Frank Schoonover oil painting that the owner's mother bought for his father by secretly saving $5 of their food money every week for two years.

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library episodes air January 6, 13, and 20.

In West Fargo, North Dakota, ROADSHOW travels to the Midwest-and back in time-at pioneer town Bonanzaville for the stunning and season-topping $500,000-$700,000 appraisal that, for the first time ever, causes the guest to fall to the ground in astonishment. Bonanzaville episodes air January 27, February 3 and 10.

In Sacramento, California, ROADSHOW finds an iconic piece of film history at Crocker Art Museum with an appraisal of the prototype Ark of the Covenant prop featured in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Crocker Art Museum episodes air February 17 and 24, and March 16.

In Phoenix, Arizona, ROADSHOW uncovers an oasis of contemporary celebrity and modern art at the Desert Botanical Garden with an appraisal of a Kanye West artwork portfolio from around 1995, brought by the husband of the artist's first cousin.

Desert Botanical Garden episodes air March 23 and 30, and April 13.

In San Antonio Texas, ROADSHOW remembers the Alamo at McNay Art Museum with an appraisal of a carved folk art cane made locally in 1897 that depicts the famous Mission among other intricate vignettes of the time.

McNay Art Museum episodes air April 20 and 27, and May 4.

Seen by up to eight million viewers each week, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is PBS's highest-rated ongoing series. It is produced by WGBH Boston.





