ANGIE'S CURE Takes Home Grand Jury Award for Best Feature Film at 2023 Dances With Films Festival

"Angie's Cure," the harrowing tale of a rape victim's disturbing road to recovery, was awarded the Grand Jury Award for Best Feature Film at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, which ran June 22-July 2 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

The film tells the gripping story of former rape victim Angie who uses the thug robbing her shop to take out her repressed anger. When she decides to prolong the experience by secretly keeping him a prisoner in her basement, the victim turns vigilante, and has a small window to play God. But what will be the price for the sins committed against her?

The film is a New Breed Entertainment production, directed by Corey Grant, written by Brian Kelsey, Lanett Tachel and Grant, and produced by Audrey Kendrick, James Searles, Tachel and Grant. Tachel stars in the title role, along with Essence Atkins (The Noel Diary), Sean Nelson (A Father's Pride), Vanessa Williams (Candyman, Days of Our Lives), Denise Boutte (The Bounce Back), and Jennifer Freeman (My Wife and Kids).

"I hope Angie's Cure is a catalyst to spark open dialogue about dealing with trauma instead of burying it," says star Tachel. Director and writer Grant adds "It can be difficult making films that are both highly entertaining and enlightening while dealing with this subject matter, however I think we successfully walked that fine line and created a satisfying film for the audience."

The film was praised by many of the DWF executives, including Ariana Farina, Senior Producer and Chair-Narrative Features Programming for DWF. "tackles the important but often difficult topic of abuse and its impact on those affected. The film doesn't gloss over the harsh realities of abuse, but it also manages to make them approachable for the audience. I felt we were very fortunate to have been able to showcase this film at this year's DWF Festival, and we are excited to see what comes next for this film and these filmmakers at New Breed Entertainment."

New Breed Entertainment, founded by Grant, is a full-service production company on the cutting edge of niche content, that translates across multiple genres and demographics. They specialize in putting original spins on proven genres spanning from Drama, Comedy, Rom-Com, Thriller, Horror and even Sci-Fi. New Breed prides itself in having an impeccable track record. All projects have played theatrically and/or major streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Starz, BET and more.