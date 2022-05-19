ANGELYNE is Now Streaming on Peacock

Angelyne, the new limited series based on the LA icon starring Emmy Rossum in the title role, is now streaming on Peacock.

Angelyne is Peacock's limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Rossum to discuss what went down during her one-on-one meeting with Angelyne herself, how she prepared to play her, and how Angelyne is the "original influencer." Watch the interview here.

The series stars Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh and David Krumholtz.

"As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone's experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story? I've spent the better part of 4 years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne," Rossum said.

"She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic."

Watch the trailer for the new series here: