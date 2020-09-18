ANCIENT ASTRONAUTS Releasing This Week on DVD, VOD

The search for humanity's hidden ancestors.

The search for humanity's hidden

ancestors, ancient cave paintings going back tens of thousands of years,

stone carvings buried for ages now revealed, unexplained depictions in

ancient manuscripts. Humans are ourselves navigating the evermore

sophisticated instruments of space travel, we are infinitely searching

and reaching the outer edges of our universe with our own technologies,

but where did the inspiration for these technologies come from? Were we

inspired by ancient visitors who came to earth at a time long ago when

we were mere hunters and gatherers? Did they leave clues that helped

guide us towards a certain direction? To eventually make us our own

master of the skies? Ancient Astronauts is a compelling, far-reaching,

thought provoking and provocative new documentary that presents global

evidence of ancient depictions of what appears to be Ancient Astronauts

who visited our Earth long ago, and perhaps, maybe they are still

visiting.



Ancient Astronauts, a new DVD documentary film presented by NYC based

production company VISION LABORATORIES, Ancient Astronauts aims to

present these ancient mysteries of our ancient past. Ancient Astronauts

is a stunning new documentary feature film by Independent Filmmaker

Dwayne Buckle and is presented in full color High Definition video. This

documentary offers many years of research and evidence into this

phenomena. Ancient Astronauts is a great work of historical knowledge,

that is delivered to the people in a way that they can all understand

and see the evidence up-close for themselves. Ancient Astronauts is not

trying to produce all the evidence as facts, but it is up to you to

decide.



Ancient Astronauts, is available on DVD & VOD September 15th, 2020. This

independent film will only be available for purchase at various

nationwide retailers and online.

