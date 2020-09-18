ANCIENT ASTRONAUTS Releasing This Week on DVD, VOD
The search for humanity's hidden ancestors.
The search for humanity's hidden
ancestors, ancient cave paintings going back tens of thousands of years,
stone carvings buried for ages now revealed, unexplained depictions in
ancient manuscripts. Humans are ourselves navigating the evermore
sophisticated instruments of space travel, we are infinitely searching
and reaching the outer edges of our universe with our own technologies,
but where did the inspiration for these technologies come from? Were we
inspired by ancient visitors who came to earth at a time long ago when
we were mere hunters and gatherers? Did they leave clues that helped
guide us towards a certain direction? To eventually make us our own
master of the skies? Ancient Astronauts is a compelling, far-reaching,
thought provoking and provocative new documentary that presents global
evidence of ancient depictions of what appears to be Ancient Astronauts
who visited our Earth long ago, and perhaps, maybe they are still
visiting.
Ancient Astronauts, a new DVD documentary film presented by NYC based
production company VISION LABORATORIES, Ancient Astronauts aims to
present these ancient mysteries of our ancient past. Ancient Astronauts
is a stunning new documentary feature film by Independent Filmmaker
Dwayne Buckle and is presented in full color High Definition video. This
documentary offers many years of research and evidence into this
phenomena. Ancient Astronauts is a great work of historical knowledge,
that is delivered to the people in a way that they can all understand
and see the evidence up-close for themselves. Ancient Astronauts is not
trying to produce all the evidence as facts, but it is up to you to
decide.
Ancient Astronauts, is available on DVD & VOD September 15th, 2020. This
independent film will only be available for purchase at various
nationwide retailers and online.