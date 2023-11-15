AMC Networks' SundanceTV & AMC+ Partner with The Hollywood Reporter on New Series

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) announced a partnership with AMC Networks’ SundanceTV and AMC+ for the new TV series “Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter.” THR’s famed Roundtables, which have become a hallmark of career achievement for A-list talent from Jennifer Lawrence and Pedro Pascal to Martin Scorsese and Lady Gaga, will be reimagined for broadcast, offering a fresh perspective on a classic, showcasing the collective brilliance of the entertainment industry's finest and funniest minds as never before.

“This series will celebrate the rich history and legacy of THR's Roundtable conversations,” said Elisabeth D. Rabishaw, executive producer and publisher of The Hollywood Reporter. "We’re thrilled to be taking this journey with AMC Networks to bring ‘Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter’ to life in a visually captivating and compelling format.”

“We’re overjoyed to introduce ‘Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter.’ It’s an opportunity for us to continue to give fans unparalleled access to the buzziest conversations and behind-the-scenes moments with today’s hottest stars and industry titans,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, co-editor-in-chief and executive producer.

Added Maer Roshan, co-editor-in-chief and executive producer: “We’re proud to amplify our signature Roundtables, one of THR’s most important legacy franchises, which has delivered authentic, intimate conversations, in partnership with AMC Networks.”

Boasting an all-new cinematic format, “Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter” will feature Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji as host. "I’m thrilled to be a part of this new iteration of a series that has, for years, highlighted brilliant conversations and offered profound insight between filmmakers and the talented creatives who’ve brought us the films we’ve come to know and love,” said Orji.

With conversations moderated by THR’s Rebecca Keegan, Scott Feinberg, Mesfin Fekadu and Mia Galuppo, the series will be filmed on location in The Georgian Room at The Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica. The series is set to premiere exclusively on SundanceTV on Sundays from Dec. 31 through Jan. 14 for awards season, followed by streaming on AMC+. Look for the complete Roundtable videos on THR.com/Roundtables and YouTube after broadcast.

“Our audiences look forward to hearing directly from the stars and creators responsible for entertainment’s most talked-about films. A glamorous room, famous faces and a fresh new approach to this beloved format are sure to set the stage for lively conversations we’re excited to exclusively host on our various platforms,” said Blake Callaway, EVP of Content Strategy, AMC Networks.

With an illustrious history spanning decades, THR is the preeminent source of entertainment news, offering readers unparalleled access to the industry's top talent and visionaries. Each episode of "Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter" will showcase a dynamic ensemble of actors, directors, writers, creatives and more and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.